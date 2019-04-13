Tata Consultancy Services Q4 net surges 17.7 per cent to Rs 8,126 crore

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Information Technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) delivered a fifth straight quarter of double-digit revenue growth on a year-on-year basis, lifting revenues for the fourth quarter of FY 2018-19 to Rs 38,010 crore on constant currency basis, the company said in a press release. TCS’ net profit for the quarter rose 17.7 YoY to Rs 8,126 crore; the company has proposed a final dividend of Rs 18 per share. Net employee addition during the quarter was 6,356.

“This is the strongest revenue growth that we have had in the last 15 quarters. Our order book is bigger than in the prior three quarters, and the deal pipeline is also robust. Despite macro uncertainties ahead, our strong exit positions us very well for the new fiscal,” said Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD of the company.

“TCS posted in-line revenue and margin performance, marked by strong deal wins,” said Apurva Prasad and Amit Chandra, IT analysts at HDFC Securities. Key positives of the firm include strong traction in BFSI, broad-based vertical performance and attrition control, and the negative being flattish large account performance.

TCS clocked a full-year revenue of Rs1.46 lakh crore, up 19 per cent on the year, and a net profit of Rs 31,472 crore, up 13 per cent YoY. In US dollar term’s revenue crossed $20 billion marks, and incremental revenue of $2.2 billion in constant currency terms. Operating profit margin for the year was robust at 25.6 per cent, up 0.79 per cent over the previous year.

“Overall, this has been a picture-perfect year… This is a year where TCS has fired on all cylinders,” Gopinathan said. TCS added six new customers in the $100 million-plus segment, he said. “Now we have much more even portfolio. Almost all segments are close to the company average. There are no large segments of laggards,” Gopinathan said. On Brexit and the UK business opportunity, he said the company is focussed on opportunities at the customer level.