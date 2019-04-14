Home Business

At home and abroad, Indian OTT cos keep expanding

Eros Now is present in over 100 countries, while those like ALT Balaji have tied up with other international platforms like YuppTV to reach potential Indian viewers overseas. 

Published: 14th April 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

The past few months have seen Indian video streaming OTT platforms initiate aggressive expansion strategies to capture markets with a seemingly unquenchable thirst for regional Indian content: both at home and abroad. While the domestic market has opened up on the back of rapidly expanding internet penetration in the hinterlands, demand for regional content from the widespread Indian diaspora has resulted in Indian OTT companies like ZEE5, ALTBalaji and ErosNow embark on a steady simultaneous overseas march.

In the case of the domestic market, new user profiles indicate that companies have no choice but to focus attention on smaller towns and rural markets because in the long-term, a sustainable business model would need to be anchored by small town viewers and, eventually, subscribers. Girish Menon, partner, and head of media and entertainment, KPMG India points out that out of every ten new users entering the Indian market, nine are likely to be non-English speaking and five non-Hindi speaking. India has also traditionally been region-focused when it comes to entertainment consumption, with almost 45 per cent of TV viewership accruing to regional language channels. “But, the digital medium has generally struggled to cater to this demand.  So, the natural strategy is to invest in regional content to mine that market further,” Menon says. 

An increased focus on regional content is not limited to Indian players, with Netflix, Amazon and the rest also having invested substantial sums on developing good local content libraries.

Tapping the diaspora
Developing muscle in diverse language content, however, has opened up a substantial market outside Indian borders: the diaspora. ZEE5, for instance, is already available in 190 countries and is set to unveil an “extremely aggressive agenda” for its global business this month. “across content, distribution and localisation”, according to CEO Amit Goenka.

Eros Now is present in over 100 countries, while those like ALT Balaji have tied up with other international platforms like YuppTV to reach potential Indian viewers overseas. 

While the ready demand for regional content, which companies have already invested in, is one factor driving this expansion, the other is the potential for large-scale monetisation in these markets, where a subscription-based model is actually viable against the largely advertisement-based business in India. 

“Outside the Middle East, the propensity to pay is much higher in markets like the US, UK, Canada because they are used to paying for content. The only challenge is getting these viewers to choose to subscribe to another OTT platform, when they already have several. It is more of a competition and distribution challenge, because most Indian platforms are pretty reasonably priced out there,” observes Menon. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp