Lenders likely to decide on interim funds for crisis-hit Jet Airways on Monday

Whether Jet Airways — once India’s leading private carrier and now facing a threat to its existence — will get a lifeline, is likely to be decided on Monday. 

Jet Airways planes halt at the T-3 terminal of IGI Airport in New Delhi on Saturday April 13 2019. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

The consortium of lenders led by State Bank of India, which has recently acquired majority stakes in the carrier, are expected to meet the Jet Airways management on Monday to discuss infusion of Rs 1,500 crore as an interim fund to the airline.

The lenders had, when they took over majority stakes in the airline last month, proposed infusion of Rs 1,500 crore emergency fund to keep Jet’s operations in motion. The takeover also marked the exit of Jet’s founder promoter Naresh Goyal and wife Anita Goyal from the airline’s board.

However, the airline is yet to receive this fund. Acute liquidity shortage has forced the carrier to suspend its international flights till Monday and cancel most of its domestic flights. Jet, which once had a fleet size of 119 flights, is operating only six to seven aircraft over the weekend.

Any further crisis might pose a threat to Jet’s existence, as the current norms mandate that an airline needs to fly at least five planes in order to maintain its permit of a scheduled operator. Further, a large section of Jet pilots has given an ultimatum to the airline to clear their pending salaries by April 15, failing which they would stop flying.

Among all the uncertainties, the lenders concluded the first round of the bidding process on Friday. According to reports, as many as five parties, including Goyal himself, have submitted Expressions of Interest. The lenders have offered 31.2-75 per cent stake in Jet on a fully diluted basis.

Other players who possibly have submitted bids are Etihad Airways, TPG Capital and National Infrastructure Investment Fund. The lenders are expected to make a formal announcement on the name of bidders soon.

