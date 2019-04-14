Winning ideas in Swiggy, Bisleri ads

Sandeep Goyal By

Last year, Swiggy ran the very successful ‘What a Delivery!’ campaign (Remember the single gulab-jamun ad?). It has chosen to continue the winning theme this year too, airing three new commercials on IPL over the last couple of weeks.

The first commercial shows two roommates arguing on who would cook egg bhurji while the match is on. With neither wanting to leave the couch (“Batsmen showing very little intent here,” says the commentary), the friends simply turn to Swiggy. The second commercial shows two women at a clothesline complaining about their families “wasting time watching cricket”, since cricketers get all the fame and money and they get nothing. But only till the batsman hits a six and they quickly turn to cash in on the Swiggy Sixes discount (Users get 60 per cent off on every Swiggy order placed within six minutes of an IPL sixer).

The third ad shows a couple in the midst of an argument. The husband has ‘mistakenly’ invited all his school friends over to watch the match (“Fans have stomped the ground,” says the commentator!), while the lady has only prepared meal for two guests. As a whole large group turns up, the couple simply turns to Swiggy!

I just love the Swiggy ads for their sheer simplicity. Everyday situations, uncomplicated storyline, tongue-in-cheek and entertaining execution, minimum dialogues and intelligent use of cricket commentary. Harsha Bhogle and Aakash Chopra both have impeccable timing and awfully wry descriptions in the commentary, always eliciting a chuckle. In all the ads, Swiggy comes across as a smart brand, with its finger on the pulse of clients.

I love the new Bisleri ads too. Once again, they are a continuation of last year’s Har Paani Ki Bottle Bisleri Nahin (Every water bottle is not a Bisleri) campaign featuring two camels, which turn the tables on a wily shopkeeper who tries to pass off some other brand as Bisleri. The new ads are beautifully executed too. A mother camel and her baby go from one water source to another, but the mother just doesn’t let the baby swig any of it. They finally reach a human habitation. The mother noses her way into one of the tents and emerges with a big Bisleri bottle from which the baby happily laps up water. The mother and baby are just so quenched. The second film Heist shows a caravan of camel dacoits who loot a Bisleri truck as they get ready to party.

The Bisleri ads excel not just on scripting, but on cinematography too. The expressions that the director has been able to obtain on the faces of the camels are just excellent. The camels look and behave almost as if they are human. The narrative is easy, dialogues pithy. The ads are beautiful. Well done!

Amidst all these nice ads, Pepsi’s music anthem Har ghoont mein swag, featuring Badshah, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, disappoints. Badshah drops the bass on the ‘swag’, while Tiger and Disha burn the screen with hyper-energetic dance. But neither does the swag come through, nor does the goodness of the brand. A complete waste of not one or two, but three celebrities. Reiteration of an axiom that lack a creative idea cannot be substituted by just the use of famous faces.

Another ad that completely wastes celebrities is the recently launched fantasy gaming brand HalaPlay that uses Hardik and Krunal Pandya, who supposedly break the ‘bro-code’ because of the enormous winnings at stake. The narrative is unclear; the proposition garbled; the creatives prosaic. The brothers, as I said before, are totally wasted.

Lessons from this week in advertising: big ideas win; celebrities sans big ideas don’t.

