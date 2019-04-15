Home Business

Bengaluru airport hikes user fee by a massive 120 per cent from Tuesday

The revised fee is applicable for tickets procured between April 16 and August 15, it said adding the increased fee will be rolled back from August 16.

Published: 15th April 2019 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Kempegowda international airport, Bengaluru airport

Kempegowda International Airport (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Flying out from the Bengaluru airport will be costlier by a massive 120 percent from Tuesday following the airport tariff regulator Aera allowing it to revise upwards the user development fee (UDF) for four month.

The nation's third busiest airport after New Delhi and Mumbai, plans to use the additional fee to fund its expansion.

"With the Aera order coming into effect from April 16, the UDF for domestic departures will be revised to Rs 306 from Rs 139 while for international departures it will be Rs 1,226 from Rs 558 earlier," Bangalore airport said in a statement Monday.

The new charges for domestic and international travel translate into an increase of 120 percent and 119 percent, respectively, it added.

The revised fee is applicable for tickets procured between April 16 and August 15, it said adding the increased fee will be rolled back from August 16.

The Rs 13,000-crore second phase expansion entails construction of a new terminal, a second runway, access roads, and a multi-modal transport hub, company said, adding these work is scheduled to be completed by March 2021.

"This incremental increase in charges will provide us with the much-needed relief as we are in the midst of a Rs 13,000-crore capacity expansion," said Hari Marar, the managing director and chief executive.

As mandated by Aera (Airports Economic Regulatory Authority), the money generated from the incremental UDF hike during these four months, will be deposited in a separate bank account and will be used only to fund the ongoing expansion, he added.

The Kempegowda International Airport began operations in May 2008 and is the second airport build on a PPP model after Kochi which was commissioned in the late 1990s.

The airport handled 26.

91 million passengers in FY18 and is one of the fastest growing in the world.

Canadian NRI Prem Watsa-run Fairfax owns 54 percent in the airport and Siemens Projects Ventures 20 hold percent.

Of the remaining 26 percent, Karnataka government and the Airports Authority holds 13 percent each, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru airport user fee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp