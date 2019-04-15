Indian Oil opens Delhi trading desk to acquire more negotiating heft

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has set up a trading desk at its Delhi office in an effort to buy crude oil from the global market on a real-time basis and reduce import costs. The refiner, which buys 30 per cent (15 million tonne) of its crude oil requirement from the spot or current market, had set up a trading office in Singapore in 2017 due to the city’s position as the trading hub for the world’s biggest consumer region.

The Singapore trading desk was intended to help the company get better access to information and enable speedier decision making. But, the oil major has now developed an in-house software and trading team to buy crude oil on a real-time basis, said Director (Finance) A K Sharma, adding that it has already made the first purchase through the desk on March 25, when it bought one million barrel of Nigeria’s Agbami crude.

While private sector firms like Reliance Industries have had a local trading desk for buying crude and exporting fuel produced in India, IOC has become the first state-owned refiner to set up such a desk.

Sharma pointed out that the Singapore desk is used to buy crude oil on a short-tender basis where purchases were decided in two-hours after receipt of offers from an international seller. This stands in contrast to nearly ten hours taken to decide on purchases in traditional tenders. But with a trading desk at its office in the national capital, IOC is now deciding on purchases on a real-time basis, he said. “This helps us get the best price and most suitable value giving crude,” he said.

Earlier, IOC would seek quotations from international sellers for a particular grade and quantity of crude oil through traditional tenders as well as short tenders floated through the Singapore office. It would then decide on the price based on the lowest bid rate with no scope of any negotiations on the offer. However, with the Delhi trading desk now in place, the company negotiates with crude traders on a real-time basis, often pitching the prices offered by one against another to get itself the best rates.

“We have set up a compliance process,” Sharma added, “In our in-house process we have four traders, without interacting with one another, lock in best available price. A supervisor, who does not have the benefit of the identity of the seller, then instructs for further negotiations on an offer based on offers from other sellers. The traders then negotiate with the seller to bring down the price.”