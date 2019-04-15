Home Business

IRDAI asks insurers to keep claims settlement process lucid

Policyholders have to be made available a tracking mechanism to know the status of the policies.

Published: 15th April 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has asked all insurance companies — life, health and general — to periodically inform the clients the status of processing claims settlement, in a circular issued on April 10.  IRDAI has also asked insurers to send all communication about issuance, and servicing of policies through letter, e-mail, SMS or any other electronic form approved by it starting July.

But, it has said that it shall be voluntary on part of the policyholder to provide mobile number and e-mail IDs and it shall not be mandatory. It has asked insurers to put in place procedures for collecting such data and be responsible for ensuring total confidentiality of policyholder information.

“Consent of the policyholders shall be specifically obtained for notifying the services rendered by the insurers and no other unsolicited information shall be sent to the policyholders,” IRDAI said.
The basic thrust, of course, is to let the policyholder know the process and stages of one of the most crucial elements of a policy — the claims settlement. This is to ensure fair and transparent claim settlement procedures. “Clear and transparent communications play a vital role in servicing of insurance policies and in ensuring that the benefits of insurance policies flow to the beneficiaries in a timely manner,” the circular said.

“The most sensitive part in the lifecycle of a life insurance policy is when it comes up for claims…We welcome this move by IRDAI, and are happy to add that most of these recommendations are part of our daily business routine in some form. We will refine the claims communication process and align them to the IRDAI’s latest guidelines,” said Kayzad Hiramanek, chief, customer service & operation, Bajaj Allianz Life 

Policyholders have to be made available a tracking mechanism to know the status of the policies. In case of health insurance, where TPAs (third-party administrators) are engaged for rendering claims services, the insurer has to take the responsibility to inform the status of claim to the claimant at every stage.
“At every stage of the claim, processing such as calling for further requirements or arranging for survey; communication of the final decision, i.e., admission or rejection or repudiation; payment details such as by cheque or bank credit etc, timely notifications shall be sent to policyholder or claimant,” IRDAI said.

It has also asked insurers to send policyholders brief alert, awareness messages to prevent them from falling prey to spurious offers, and also ensure that the messages are in simple, easy to understand language and wherever possible, in regional languages.

Keeping it simple
