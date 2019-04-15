Home Business

‘Mutual funds involve risks, AMCs must be prudent in diversifying them’

They have been buying all sorts of schemes from sellers.

Published: 15th April 2019 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

mutual funds

Representational image.

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: According to Dhirendra Kumar, chief executive officer, Value Research, there are two key lessons for investors have to keep note of from the ongoing Essel Group saga, which revealed the fund houses’ exposure to the company: One, mutual funds are subjected to market risk and two, this kind of issues will keep happening all the time.

“The whole saga will impact the popularity of mutual funds among investors. They have been buying all sorts of schemes from sellers. Incidents like this creates awareness among people and force them to observe due diligence before buying any scheme,” Kumar said.

As for fund houses, Kumar said, they will have to be extra careful. “They will have to be more prudent with their investment. Why invest 10-15 per cent of the funds in one group, instead of 5 per cent? They are also expected to spread their risk. Having a significant allocation to such securities that go wrong is the lack of prudence to an extent.”

Earlier this week, panic was felt among investors when Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (AMC) and HDFC AMC said that investors in some of their Fixed Maturity Plans (FMPs) will not be able to redeem all their units on maturity date, as there is a delay in recovering money lent to Essel Group firms. The fund houses have an exposure of around Rs 8,000 crore to various debt instruments of the group led by Birla Sun Life and HDFC AMCs.

Kumar feels the scenario at present is hardly a calamity. “The unit holders (Kotak AMC) have got their money and it is only the interest that has got delayed. By September, it is likely that the investors will get 6-9 per cent interest plus interest for the deferred period of time.” He, however, added that the return will depend entirely on Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra giving back the money.

Essel, in a statement, affirmed its commitment to repay each debtor by September 2019. Chandra is reportedly looking to sell his stake in the group’s flagship Zee Entertainment Enterprises to repay lenders after borrowings for diversification went awry by halving his stake to 22 per cent. 

Nilesh Shah, CEO, Kotak Mutual Funds, has written to mutual fund distributors that the fund house has taken actions, which it believes was in the best interest of unit holders. However, this reportedly has not gone down well with the capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India. The regulator has reportedly asked Kotak AMC and HDFC AMC to clarify under what provisions of the existing rules has it held back the redemption of FMPs.

SOOTHER
Value Research CEO Dhirendra Kumar feels that the current scenario involving the exposure of fund houses to Essel Group firms is hardly a calamity. The unit holders have got their money and it is only the interest that has got delayed. The investors will get 6-9% interest plus interest for the deferred time by September, he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
mutual funds AMCs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp