Home Business

Sensex ends 139 points higher to 38,905.84

IT major TCS rallied by nearly 5 per cent to boost the NSE Nifty at 11,690.35 as Tata Motors gained the biggest.

Published: 15th April 2019 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty

For representational purposes. (File | Reuters )

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex added another 139 points on Monday, marking third straight session of gains, as encouraging start of the earnings season by IT major TCS boosted investors' sentiment.

After rising over 200 points intra-day, the 30-share BSE index finally settled 138.73 points, or 0.36 per cent, higher at 38,905.84. The broader NSE Nifty rose 46.90 points, or 0.40 per cent, to close at 11,690.35.

The rally was mainly driven by Sensex heavyweight TCS, soaring 4.78 per cent, which posted strong Q4 numbers. However, in percentage terms, Tata Motors was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack rallying 7.04 per cent.

Other top performers were TCS, Coal India, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto and NTPC, ending up to 4.78 per cent higher. Sectorally, metal, auto and IT stocks were leading gainers amid sustained foreign fund inflow.

IT bellwether TCS soared after the company Friday reported a 17.7 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,126 crore for the March 2019 quarter. However, rival Infosys was the top loser on Sensex, shedding 2.83 per cent, due to concerns on the revenue guidance front.

Infosys posted a 10.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,078 crore for the March 2019 quarter, and guided towards 7.5-9.5 per cent growth in revenue for FY 2019-20. Other losers include, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, ONGC, Asian Paints, HDFC, ICICI Bank, L&T, ITC and RIL, slipping up to 1.26 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equity worth Rs 897.45 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 15.99 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Japan, China and Korea ended on a mixed note.In Europe, bourses in Germany, France and the UK were trading in the positive terrain in early deals. Global crude oil benchmark Brent futures fell 0.73 per cent to USD 71.03 per barrel. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 19 paise to 69.36 against the US dollar intra-day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSE NSE Sensex Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp