Home Business

Air travel likely to get cheaper as DGCA reviews airfares

Speaking about various steps being taken to address capacity and other issues, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said the DGCA reviewed airfare movement in 40 high-density sectors.

Published: 16th April 2019 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

Airport, Airstrip, Aeroplane, aviation

Representational image. (EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION)

By ENS Economic Bureau
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As airfares soared and flights were cancelled, aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday asked airlines to reduce fares on ten high-density domestic routes to “reasonable levels.

A senior official at DGCA said that ticket prices on high-density routes have risen up to 30 per cent in last one month. Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said that aviation ministry will also convene a meeting of airlines, airport representatives over capacity expansion and airfare issues on April 18. Kharola also said that 90 per cent of Jet’s slots which are not being used were being temporarily distributed to other airlines.

He added that around 21 planes are expected to be added to the fleet of domestic carriers by the end of May. Together, there would be a good number of additional planes to meet the peak season demand, the regulatory officer said. Some of the airlines are also in discussions with lessors to take deregistered aircraft of Jet Airways. SpiceJet recently had announced inducting 16 Boeing planes, which were used by Jet Airways earlier.

ALSO READ | Jet Airways asks for Rs 400 crore; fleet down to five aircraft​

Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu had called for a review of issues related to struggling Jet Airways, including rising fares and flight cancellations.

"Directed Secretary @MoCA_GoI to review issues related to Jet Airways, especially increasing fares, flight cancellations etc," Prabhu said in a tweet.

Reeling under a debt of over Rs 8,000 crore, Jet Airways has grounded almost its entire fleet and is currently operating only 5 planes, according to civil aviation officials. The management of the airline has sought funds from the lenders to remain operational, but lenders are yet to finalize any plan on this.

Unconfirmed reports said that Jet Airways which held a board meeting on Monday requested the release of at least Rs 400 crore from lenders. Jet CEO Vinay Dube is believed to have written a letter to chief lender SBI in this regard. The management also reportedly has warned lenders that it has board's approval to halt all operations if lenders don't agree to finance.

ALSO READ | While Jet Airways suffers, IndiGo, SpiceJet start new flights

In a filing to BSE, Jet Airways reacted to queries from the stock exchanges on a media report that said “Jet Airways likely to temporarily shut down its operations” stating it is awaiting emergency liquidity support from the consortium of lenders led by State Bank of India.

It said that the operations have been severely impacted due to the liquidity conditions and added  “The company’s leadership, in consultation with its Board of Directors, is engaged with lenders in connection with the said emergency funding request to arrest further deterioration of its services and minimize inconvenience to its guests.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DGCA Jet Airways airfares civil aviation ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp