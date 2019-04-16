Home Business

Ajay Kumar Dixit takes charge as CEO of Cairn Oil and Gas

Prior to his new assignment, Dixit served as the acting CEO of Vedanta's Aluminium and Power business.

Ajay Kumar Dixit

Ajay Kumar Dixit (Photo| Vedanta Aluminium website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cairn oil and gas has appointed Ajay Kumar Dixit as its new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Sudhir Mathur who had resigned earlier this month.

"Ajay has a deep understanding of our business and the markets we operate in. He is a dynamic and value-driven leader with an impressive track record of delivering consistent high-quality performance in a safe and sustainable way. We are confident that he will play a stellar role in further increasing the operational efficiency and growth of our oil and gas business," Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, CEO, Vedanta in a statement said.

Cairn India chief executive Sudhir Mathur resigned from the company last month. He was the fourth CEO to quit the firm since it was taken over by mining billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group seven years back.

Even Pankaj Kalra, the chief financial officer of Cairn India resigned as the CFO of Cairn in mid-February.

