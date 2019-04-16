Home Business

Awaiting 'emergency liquidity support' from lenders: Jet Airways

Published: 16th April 2019 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Jet Airways (File Photo | EPS) 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cash-strapped Jet Airways Tuesday said it is awaiting "emergency liquidity support" from the SBI-led consortium of lenders to arrest further deterioration in its services.

The airline, which is operating only five planes, said its operations have been severely impacted due to critical liquidity position.

"The company's leadership, in consultation with its board of directors, is engaged with lenders in connection with the said emergency funding request. The company is also in constant engagement with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Civil Aviation in this regard," it said in a filing to the BSE.

The filing was made in response to a clarification sought by the exchange regarding reports that the airline was likely to temporarily shut down its operations.

TAGS
Jet Airways civil aviation ministry Emergency Liquidity Support

Comments

