Despite sales fall, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz remains best selling sedan in FY19

ENS Economic Bureau By

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) Ciaz remained as the best selling C-segment sedan for the third consecutive year even as it registered nearly 22 per cent fall in YoY sales. Last financial year MSIL sold 46,619 units of Ciaz as against 58,913 units in FY2017-18. Honda City and Hyundai Verna sold 41,070 units and 39,568 units respectively and took the next two spots.

While City’s total sales declined by nearly 15,000 units last year, Verna’s sales increased by around 3,500 units in the same period. Since its launch in 2014, MSIL has sold over 2.56 lakh units of Ciaz and currently captures around 30 per cent market share. The top end variant of Ciaz contributes 48 per cent to its total sales.

RS Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said “With a staggering 30% market share in 2018-19, Ciaz has been a preferred choice for the aspirational and evolving consumers.”

Recently, Maruti Suzuki refreshed the Ciaz with the revolutionary new 1.5-litre engines both in petrol with next-generation Smart Hybrid and diesel with 6-speed manual transmission. “The new engines offer improved performance, best in class fuel efficiency, enhanced torque and power with refined NVH performance to thrill the customers,” the carmaker said.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is available at an introductory price of Rs 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).