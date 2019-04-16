FY19 exports up by 9 per cent, trade deficit widens

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s exports for the financial year 2018-19 grew by 9 per cent to $331 billion, registering an all-time high, while imports rose by 8.99 per cent to $507.44 billion.The country’s trade deficit widened to $176.42 billion for the entire fiscal, compared to $162 billion in 2017-18, data released on Monday showed.

Merchandise exports for the month of March stood at $33 billion, with a growth of 11.02 per cent, and 20 out of 30 major product groups were in the positive territory for the month.The major growth drivers were electronic goods, petroleum, engineering goods, chemicals, drugs and pharmaceuticals, and cotton yarn and handloom products.

Imports in March 2019 were at $43.44 billion (`3,01,814.05 crore)—1.44 per cent higher in dollar terms and 8.39 per cent higher in rupee terms over imports of $42.82 billion (`2,78,441.24 crore) in March 2018. Oil imports in April-March 2018-19 were at $140.47 billion (`9,83,147.76 crore)—29.27 per cent higher in dollar terms than $108.66 billion in the same period last year.