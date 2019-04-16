Home Business

Jet Airways shares slump 3 per cent amid reports of temporary shutdown

Puzzling, but traders, who seldom disguise their unease over uncertainty, aren't perturbed by Jet's indirection.

Published: 16th April 2019 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

As of Thursday noon, Jet Airways operated just 14 planes-- way down from 123 planes in operations at the peak (File Photo | EPS)

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shares of Jet Airways are showing an unusual level of perseverance as traders bet on the ongoing save-the-airline talks. Shares slumped about 3.5 per cent in morning trade on bourses Tuesday, hours after reports emerged that the airline failed to secure emergency funding, confirming the worst fears about a shutdown.

The airline is barely surviving from day to day, its international and domestic operations are hit, fleet reduced to a handful from the mighty 120, while vendors are waiting to butcher the airline over non-payment of dues. Jet also delayed employee salaries since January. These are reasons enough for the stock to fall with intimidating speed prompting traders to resort to panic selling.

READ: Naresh Goyal opts out from bidding for cash-strapped Jet Airways

We have seen such chilling precedents with Kingfisher Airlines and most recently SpiceJet during their moments of crisis. But not so with Jet, whose Tuesday's stock slump at a mere 3.5-3.8 per cent is by any standards less than mild. 

"While varying possibilities are emerging, including the hunt for a new buyer and/or a debt write-off, Jet Airways' viability has taken a hit. And yet, the stock price remains firm," brokerage Edelweiss Securities said in a note last week.  

Puzzling, but traders, who seldom disguise their unease over uncertainty, aren't perturbed by Jet's indirection. The scrip crashed over 62 per cent in the past one year, but last months saw traders taking comfort in lender's proposal to takeover ownership. In the past one month, the airline's stock barely fluctuated from Rs 237 on March, 18 to Rs 235 now, while in six months, it actually gained 7 per cent from Rs 219 in October, 2018.   

"Although there is notable equity dilution given fresh shares have been issued at a token total consideration of Rs 1, we have assumed that debt will be written off to the tune of Rs 2,800 crore. This translates to a hypothetical conversion price of Rs 250 per share; as a result, equity dilution will be offset by the debt write-off, leading to no change to our target price on this particular account," Edelweiss noted. Perhaps, traders built on the prospect of lenders' debt-equity conversion, but in reality, such conversion is yet to take place. 
  
Evidence came last evening from lead banker SBI, which in a statement said, 'the proposed equity conversion by banks, if any, will be undertaken as a transitory mechanism to facilitate the bidding cum sale process.'  

Jet has a debt of over Rs 9,000 crore and that's the bill prospective buyers wouldn't prefer picking up. Put another way, lenders may have to write off 100 per cent, failing which, analysts say, Jet will likely meet the same fate as Air India that failed to attract buyers last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways debt crisis Jet Airways shares

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp