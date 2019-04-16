Low credit costs to boost growth: Goldman Sachs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India’s world-beating GDP growth is likely to get a fillip from declining bad loans and falling credit costs in FY20, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.The country’s GDP growth, though the fastest among all economies, slowed down in the past few quarters and is expected to grow at 7-7.4 per cent in FY19. Sensing global headwinds, the RBI revised its GDP forecast downwards even for FY20 to 7.2 per cent, down 20 bps from its February forecast.

“The fall in credit costs implies a positive supply impact of 1.40 per cent to credit growth, which can boost real investment growth by 2 per cent and real GDP growth by 0.60 per cent,” Goldman Sachs said, adding that the rise in profits due to lower credit costs will help banks lend more for productive purposes.

According to Goldman, credit costs as a proportion of the total outstanding loans will nearly halve at 1.20 per cent in FY20 from the peak of 2.30 per cent in FY18. In absolute terms, the reduction will be to the tune of `1.9 lakh crore, down from `3.3 lakh crore. It added that the boost in credit growth could be higher if credit costs continued to be lower, and if banks substituted away from bonds into credit to the real economy, or raised more capital than the baseline. But on the flip side, growth can be impacted by up to 0.15 per cent if some of the assumptions do not come true, the brokerage warned.

Bank credit growth, which fell to 3-5 per cent in the past, is recovering and stood at about 13-14 per cent in the past few months, but as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das observed, credit off-take is not broad-based.

Infrastructure, textiles and other riskier sectors continue to be on a wait-and watch mode with regard to fresh investments, while industries’ capacity utilization is yet to cross 75-76 per cent. Unless it reaches about 78-80 per cent, fresh investments are unlikely to happen in a big way.