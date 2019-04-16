Suresh Prabhu again calls for review of issues related to Jet Airways

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As trouble at Jet Airways continues to mount, aviation minister Suresh Prabhu has called for a review of issues related to the airline.

Prabhu has also asked civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola to take necessary steps to protect the rights and safety of passengers.

“Directed Secretary @MoCA_GoI to review issues related to Jet Airways, especially increasing fares, flight cancellations etc. Asked him to take necessary steps to protect passenger rights and safety; and to work with all stakeholders for their well being,” Prabhu said.

This is the second time in less than a week that the aviation minister has publicly said he has called for a review of issues related to Jet Airways.

The debt-ridden airline is in immediate need of funds and is currently operating only six to seven planes. It has grounded almost its entire fleet over non-payment of dues to lessors which resulted in large cancellation of domestic and international flights, causing immense discomfort to passengers.

Airfares too have skyrocketed in certain routes. In an internal communication on Monday, Jet Airways’s chief executive officer Vinay Dube had said the airline’s international operations will remain suspended until April 18.

Reeling under a debt of Rs 8,500 crore, the Mumbai based Airline needs an immediate fund infusion to get its planes back. However, the lenders on Monday did not take a final decision on providing emergency which subsequently sent a message that airline might be temporarily shut down.

Bombay Stock Exchange sought clarification from the airline on Tuesday after reports said the airline was likely to shut down its operations temporarily.

A response from Jet Airways was awaited.

Now, all eyes are on Jet’s board meeting that is underway in Mumbai where the management will seek guidance from the board on the next steps forward.