Home Business

Wipro ropes in forensic firm to investigate potential breach of few employee accounts

The IT-major found out that a few accounts of its employees had been affected in an "advanced phishing campaign" due to which some of its clients were attacked.

Published: 16th April 2019 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Wipro campus in Bangalore

Wipro campus in Bangalore (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT-major Wipro on Tuesday said a few of its employee accounts were affected in an "advanced phishing campaign", and the company has taken remedial steps to contain and mitigate any potential impact.

The Bengaluru-based company, which is scheduled to announce its fourth quarter financial results later in the day, said it has also retained an independent forensic firm to assist the company in its investigation of the matter.

Cybersecurity blog KrebsOnSecurity had said that Wipro's systems had been breached and were being used to launch attacks against some of its clients. "We detected a potentially abnormal activity in a few employee accounts on our network due to an advanced phishing campaign," Wipro said in an emailed statement.

Upon learning of the incident, Wipro promptly began an investigation, identified the affected users and took remedial steps to contain and mitigate any potential impact, it added.

Wipro pointed out that it is leveraging its cyber-security practices and collaborating with its partner ecosystem to collect and monitor advanced threat intelligence for enhancing security posture. "We have also retained a well-respected, independent forensic firm to assist us in the investigation. We continue to monitor our enterprise and infrastructure at a heightened level of alertness," it added.

KrebsOnSecurity cited sources to state that Wipro was "dealing with a multi-month intrusion from an assumed state-sponsored attacker" and that Wipro's systems were seen being used as jumping-off points for digital fishing expeditions targeting at least a dozen Wipro customer systems.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KrebsOnSecurity Wipro Wipro employee account breach

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp