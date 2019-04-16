Wipro Q4 net up 38 per cent, approves Rs 10,500 crore share buyback

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Software major Wipro on Tuesday reported a 38 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit and also announced a Rs 10,500 crore share buyback.



Net profit of the company rose to Rs 2,484 crore in the three months to March 31, from Rs 1,803 crore in the same period a year ago, helped by a robust performance from its banking, financial services and insurance segment. The BFSI vertical, which is about 31 per cent of its total revenue, stood at around Rs 4,604.3 crore.



Revenue from its mainstay IT services business grew 11.1 per cent, driving the company’s consolidated revenue to Rs 15,038 crore from Rs 13,824 crore last year. “Our rigour in execution and focus on improved quality of revenues has resulted in operating margins expansion of 1.8 per cent for the year. Our operating cash flows was robust and 129.2 per cent of our net income for the year,” said Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer, Wipro.



Abidali Z Neemuchwala, CEO and Executive Director of the company said, “we have built a strong foundation for growth on the back of healthy order book and continued investments in big bet areas of digital, cyber security, cloud and engineering services. Our customers find these investments relevant as part of their digital transformation and IT operations landscape modernisation, enabling us to win in the market.”



Joining the club of cash-rich IT firms returning cash in their books to shareholders through buybacks and dividends, the board of the Wipro also announced Rs 10,500 crore share buyback at a price of Rs 325. While the firm announced its financial results post market hours, the stock price earlier in the day, however, moved in opposite directions after the company confirmed that a few of its employee accounts were affected in an “advanced phishing campaign”. On BSE, the share price of the company settled at Rs 281.10, down 2.45 per cent against the previous close.



The Bengaluru-based firm said it has hired an independent forensic firm to assist with the investigation into the hacking. “Upon learning of the incident, we promptly began an investigation, identified the affected users and took remedial steps to contain and mitigate any potential impact. We have also retained an, independent forensic firm to assist us as we continue to monitor our enterprise and infrastructure at a heightened level of alertness,” Wipro said, adding the company is also collaborating with its partners to "collect and monitor advanced threat intelligence for enhancing security posture.



On future growth prospects, Wipro said it expects revenue from its IT services business to be in the range of $2,046 million to $2,087 million. "This translates into a sequential growth of -1.0 per cent to 1.0 per cent excluding the impact of the divestment of our Workday and Cornerstone On Demand business which was concluded in the quarter ended March 31, 2019," it said.