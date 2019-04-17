Home Business

Centre eyeing more reforms as growth could turn sluggish

Government officials are working on reforms to be implemented post polls, fearing a sluggish growth period in the year ahead.

Published: 17th April 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Government officials are working on reforms to be implemented post polls, fearing a sluggish growth period in the year ahead. Several ministries are holding review meetings and asking officials to plan ahead on infrastructure development, tax reforms both in GST and direct taxes, measures to promote the industry as well as export promotion.

The plans come in the wake of reports suggesting that global headwinds and domestic factors would hurt India’s growth story. Global credit ratings firm Fitch has trimmed India’s growth forecast for the financial year beginning April 1 to 6.8 per cent from an earlier 7 per cent. The RBI too has cut its GDP growth forecast from  7.4 per cent to 7.2 per cent for the current fiscal.

Economist and former National Statistics Commission chairman Pronab Sen said “there will be a slow growth period mainly because a lot of investments have been put on hold … how fast the turnaround happens depends really on measures taken to promote growth.”

Infrastructure ministries such as railways have slotted review meetings despite the ongoing elections, while North Block has been working on a blueprint of changes in direct taxes as well as GST for some time. Officials said plans to perk up  Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises sector with more assistance as also regulatory tweaks that could help improve ‘ease of doing business’ parameters were in the pipeline.
“Among other things, India has to work out reframing of export promotion measures; otherwise, we may face many more challenges at WTO,” said Prof Biswajit Dhar of JNU, who was formerly the director-general of RIS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Growth Economic growth India eleconomy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp