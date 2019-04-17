Home Business

Father's job loss will mean compromising on our dreams, says Jet employee's daughter

The petition, started by the teenage daughter on 'change.org', has garnered more than 18,000 supporters.

Published: 17th April 2019 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways planes halt at the T-3 terminal of IGI Airport in New Delhi on Saturday April 13 2019. | Express Photo Services

By PTI

NEW DELHI: My father has been associated with Jet Airways for over 20 years and loss of his job will mean compromising with our every dream and aspirations, a teenage daughter wrote in an online petition, hours before the ailing airline announced shuttering of operations.

As more than 16,000 employees, many of them with huge unpaid salary dues, stare at an uncertain future, the once-mighty carrier's chief Vinay Dube said it does not have an answer to "what happens to us employees during the sale process".

The petition, started by the teenage daughter on 'change.org', has garnered more than 18,000 supporters. In the petition, city-based Sanjana Singh said her father losing his job would make it quite difficult to even pursue her education.

ALSO READ | Will support Jet resolution process within existing regulatory framework: MoCA

"I am daughter of one of the Jet Airways employees. My father has been associated with Jet Airways for more than 20 years. But at this stage, the loss of his job will be a huge setback for our family. We would need to compromise with our every dream and aspirations," she said in the petition titled 'Saving future of 16,000 Jet Airways employees'. She has also sought instant financial help for the airline from the government. 

Many people took to social media to express their sadness at the turn of events at Jet Airways, which has been flying for more than 25 years.

ALSO READ | Jet Airways CEO says all jobs can't be secured during sale process

Announcing suspension of operations, the airline said that after 25 years of sharing "the Joy of Flying with Indian and international guests", it has been forced to take the extreme measure as prolonged and sustained efforts with lenders and authorities did not yield the desired results.

The lenders to Jet Airways have already sought bids for stake sale in the cash-strapped carrier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways Jet Airways crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp