Mallya's Rs 35,000 crore question to Modi: You saved Air India, why not Jet? 

Fugitive businessman and owner of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines Vijay Mallya on Wednesday attacked the Modi government for allegedly discriminating between state-owned and private airlines while extending his sympathies to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and his wife Neeta.
In a series of tweets, Mallya asked why the government roped in public sector banks to save the crisis-hit Air India but failed to bail out private airlines.
Even though Jet was a major competitor to Kingfisher at the time I feel sorry to see such a large private airline on the brink of failure when Government used 35K crores of public funds to bail out Air India. Just being a PSU is no excuse for discrimination.— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) April 16, 2019
Referring to his offer to repay 100 per cent of his loans to Indian banks and government, Mallya said, "I invested hugely into Kingfisher which rapidly grew to become India's largest and most awarded airline. True, Kingfisher borrowed from PSU Banks as well. I have offered to pay back 100 per cent but am being criminally charged instead. Airline Karma?"
Every time I say that I am willing to pay 100 percent back to the PSU Banks, media say I am spooked, terrified etc of extradition from the U.K. to India. I am willing to pay either way whether I am in London or in an Indian Jail. Why don’t Banks take the money I offered first ?— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) April 16, 2019
Last month, Mallya had urged the banks to take his money and save the cash-strapped Jet Airways. Mallya expressed solidarity with the Goyals in another tweet.
Even though we were fierce competitors, my sympathies go out to Naresh and Neeta Goyal who built Jet Airways that India should be extremely proud of. Fine Airline providing vital connectivity and class service. Sad that so many Airlines have bitten the dust in India. Why ?— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) April 16, 2019
"I repeat once again that I have placed liquid assets before the Hon'ble Karnataka High Court to pay off the PSU Banks and all other creditors. Why do the Banks not take my money? It will help them to save Jet Airways if nothing else," the liquor baron said.
"I invested over 4000 crores into Kingfisher Airlines to save the Company and its employees. Not recognised and instead slammed in every possible way. The same PSU Banks let India's finest airline with the best employees and connectivity fail ruthlessly. Double standards under NDA," read another tweet.
What we know about the Jet Airways crisis so far:
-
The cash-strapped airlines Tuesday said it is awaiting "emergency liquidity support" from the SBI-led consortium of lenders to arrest the further deterioration in its services. It is operating only five planes, said its operations have been severely impacted due to critical liquidity position.
-
The Airlines previously requested lenders for interim funding of Rs 400 crore to stave off a temporary closure. Punjab National Bank (PNB) Managing Director and CEO Sunil Mehta said discussions were on to provide interim funding.
-
The SBI-led group of lenders met financial services secretary Rajeev Kumar on Tuesday.
-
Jet's shares have been falling since reports emerged that the airline has failed to secure emergency funding.
-
Jet Airways' founder Naresh Goyal has decided not to bid for acquiring a stake in the cash-strapped airline, sources said on Tuesday. Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal had already stepped down from the board of the airline.
-
Union Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has called for a review of issues related to the crisis-hit airline. Prabhu has also asked civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola to take necessary steps to protect the rights and safety of passengers, in the light of rising airfares and an increasing amount of flight cancellations. This was the second time in less than a week that Prabhu has publicly said he has called for a review of issues related to Jet Airways.
-
Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube, in an internal communication to employees on Monday, said, “Have been working with lenders to secure interim funding for operations. Interim funding has not been forthcoming thus far, & as a result of this we have extended cancellation of international operations through Thursday, April 19.”
-
Passengers from within and outside the country who had booked tickets with Jet Airways faced inconvenience and were left stranded at various airports, as per media reports.
-
Jet Airways pilots body, the National Aviator's Guild, on Monday appealed the SBI to release Rs 1,500 crore, which was proposed to be infused in the ailing carrier as part of a debt-restructuring plan as of March.
-
"We would like to appeal SBI to release Rs 1,500 crore funds for the airline to help it continue operations. We also appeal Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save 20,000 odd jobs at the airline," National Aviator's Guild ( NAG) vice president Adim Valiani told reporters at the airline's headquarter, Siroya Centre, in Monday. The Guild also postponed their scheduled strike over the non-payment of salaries.
-
Jet's pilots along with engineers and senior staff were last paid for December 2018. The crisis-hit airline has also defaulted on the March salary of other categories of employees as well.
-
DGCA on Tuesday asked airlines to reduce fares on ten high-density domestic routes to reasonable levels. A senior official of the aviation regulator said that ticket prices on high-density routes have increased up to 30 per cent over the last one month.
-
In a filing to BSE on Tuesday, Jet Airways reacted to queries from the stock exchanges on a media report that said it would “temporarily shut down its operations” stating it is awaiting emergency liquidity support from the lenders' consortium.
-
It also noted that operations have been severely impacted and added that its leadership “is engaged with lenders in connection with the said emergency funding request to arrest further deterioration of its services and minimize inconvenience to its guests.”