Mallya's Rs 35,000 crore question to Modi: You saved Air India, why not Jet? 

By Online Desk

Fugitive businessman and owner of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines Vijay Mallya on Wednesday attacked the Modi government for allegedly discriminating between state-owned and private airlines while extending his sympathies to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and his wife Neeta.

In a series of tweets, Mallya asked why the government roped in public sector banks to save the crisis-hit Air India but failed to bail out private airlines.

Even though Jet was a major competitor to Kingfisher at the time I feel sorry to see such a large private airline on the brink of failure when Government used 35K crores of public funds to bail out Air India. Just being a PSU is no excuse for discrimination. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) April 16, 2019

Referring to his offer to repay 100 per cent of his loans to Indian banks and government, Mallya said, "I invested hugely into Kingfisher which rapidly grew to become India's largest and most awarded airline. True, Kingfisher borrowed from PSU Banks as well. I have offered to pay back 100 per cent but am being criminally charged instead. Airline Karma?"

Every time I say that I am willing to pay 100 percent back to the PSU Banks, media say I am spooked, terrified etc of extradition from the U.K. to India. I am willing to pay either way whether I am in London or in an Indian Jail. Why don’t Banks take the money I offered first ? — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) April 16, 2019

Last month, Mallya had urged the banks to take his money and save the cash-strapped Jet Airways. Mallya expressed solidarity with the Goyals in another tweet.

Even though we were fierce competitors, my sympathies go out to Naresh and Neeta Goyal who built Jet Airways that India should be extremely proud of. Fine Airline providing vital connectivity and class service. Sad that so many Airlines have bitten the dust in India. Why ? — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) April 16, 2019

"I repeat once again that I have placed liquid assets before the Hon'ble Karnataka High Court to pay off the PSU Banks and all other creditors. Why do the Banks not take my money? It will help them to save Jet Airways if nothing else," the liquor baron said.

"I invested over 4000 crores into Kingfisher Airlines to save the Company and its employees. Not recognised and instead slammed in every possible way. The same PSU Banks let India's finest airline with the best employees and connectivity fail ruthlessly. Double standards under NDA," read another tweet.

