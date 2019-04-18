Home Business

A day after temporary shutdown, Jet Airways shares further tumble 28 per cent

On BSE, the scrip tanked as much as 28 per cent and was trading at Rs 175.66 during morning trade, a notch below its 52-week below of Rs 163 seen last October.

Published: 18th April 2019 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways planes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shares of crisis-hit Jet Airways Ltd are on a freefall Wednesday as the company announced a temporary shutdown citing lack of funds. 

On BSE, the scrip tanked as much as 28 per cent and was trading at Rs 175.66 during morning trade, a notch below its 52-week below of Rs 163 seen last October. On NSE, it tanked 34 per cent to Rs 159 -- hitting a 10-year low -- as traders dumped shares in truckloads. 

Curiously, foreign portfolio investors, who are extremely sensitive to uncertainties, increased their exposure to Jet Airways in the just-concluded March 2019 quarter. As per the company's latest shareholding pattern, FPI's stake rose from a negligible 1.47 per cent to 3.10 per cent. With the airline grounding operations, until it finds a new investor, it remains to be seen if there will be a flight of FPI capital this quarter. 

"Jet's failure follows a raft of other failures in the sector like Kingfisher, Deccan, Sahara...It's a wake-up call for the aviation authorities to seriously ponder as to why India is emerging as a treacherous graveyard for Indian carriers," said Ajay Bodke, CEO, PMS Prabhudas Lilladher. 

Meanwhile, the SBI-led banking consortium, which made no bones about their unwillingness to extend emergency capital, Wednesday said they were hopeful the bid process will be successful 'in determining the fair value of the enterprise in a transparent manner.' 

The binding bids from prospective investors are expected to come in by April, 30. 

The shutdown comes after a series of failed save-the-airline talks between banks and the management. As on Tuesday, Jet flew a mere 6 aircraft out of its 120 fleets that the airline managed around this time last year.   

Banks' reluctance to extend fresh capital isn't without reason. Lenders are already staring at higher provisions and will be compelled to mark down Jet's exposure as NPAs. SBI and PNB together lent about Rs 4,000 crore, while several other state-run and private banks too have given secured credit. 

In case Jet fails to get attractive bids, banks will take the company to bankruptcy court, which will being the liquidation process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways Jet Airways Fund Crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp