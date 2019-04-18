Air India offers special fares to Jet Airways stranded international passengers

By PTI

MUMBAI: Coming to the rescue of the stranded international passengers hit by the abrupt grounding of Jet Airways, government-run Air India Thursday offered special fares to such passengers.

The "special stranded" fares have been offered to passengers at overseas airports such as Paris, London Heathrow, Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Dammam, and Muscat, among others, Air India said in a statement.

'As a gesture of goodwill and to mitigate the hardship of the 9W (Jet Airways flight code) at international stations, Air India will be offering special fares to such passengers," it said.

Passengers holding confirmed RT tickets on Jet Airways will be allowed to avail special stranded passenger fares from the destinations common with Air India, it said.

After flying for over 25 years, Jet Airways was grounded last night when its final flight, a Boeing 737, touched down at the Mumbai airport early Thursday after departing from Amritsar.

However, the airline stopped its international operations from April 11, leaving its passengers in the lurch at several international airports across the world.