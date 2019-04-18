Home Business

Government to chalk out new policy for coal bidding 

 Faced with a lackluster response from bidders, the Central government is planning to overhaul the whole coal mining auction process. 

Published: 18th April 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Coal India will close down high-risk mines that are beyond mitigation. (File photo | AP)

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Faced with a lackluster response from bidders, the Central government is planning to overhaul the whole coal mining auction process. “The current auction process is not attracting any bidders. In the past, we had cancelled bidding several times as there were no takers. Last year, we had tweaked some norms to make it more business-friendly, but there is still no interest.

So, there is a need to overhaul the process,” a senior official from the coal ministry told this publication. He said they have consulted the finance ministry, which would help them in setting the new terms and conditions.The move was initiated after the government had to cancel the sixth and seventh rounds of coal mine auctions in March, under which it was planning to put on sale 19 blocks. Under the sixth round, the government had earlier announced the auction of 13 blocks for the regulated sectors, including iron and steel, cement and aluminium.

In the seventh tranche, the coal ministry had said it would auction six coking coal blocks for iron and steel sector.The tender process was initiated on October 25, 2018, also included the recent proposal from the coal ministry to allow private companies to sell up to 25 per cent of production in the open market. However, despite this, the auction attracted no bidder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coal bidding  Central government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp