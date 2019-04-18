Government to chalk out new policy for coal bidding 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Faced with a lackluster response from bidders, the Central government is planning to overhaul the whole coal mining auction process. “The current auction process is not attracting any bidders. In the past, we had cancelled bidding several times as there were no takers. Last year, we had tweaked some norms to make it more business-friendly, but there is still no interest.

So, there is a need to overhaul the process,” a senior official from the coal ministry told this publication. He said they have consulted the finance ministry, which would help them in setting the new terms and conditions.The move was initiated after the government had to cancel the sixth and seventh rounds of coal mine auctions in March, under which it was planning to put on sale 19 blocks. Under the sixth round, the government had earlier announced the auction of 13 blocks for the regulated sectors, including iron and steel, cement and aluminium.

In the seventh tranche, the coal ministry had said it would auction six coking coal blocks for iron and steel sector.The tender process was initiated on October 25, 2018, also included the recent proposal from the coal ministry to allow private companies to sell up to 25 per cent of production in the open market. However, despite this, the auction attracted no bidder.