India may offer duty cut on high-end mobiles

Attempts to delay the deal by Indian officials citing elections have not found favour with the Americans, who want a stronger interim offer.

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
NEW DELHI:  Among others, India may offer to cut customs duties on high-end mobile phones to stave off removal of trade benefits by the US and to address a European Union challenge to India’s duties on import of IT products including mobiles and integrated circuits.India is already in talks with US trade negotiators and an initial package offered to the US is still being debated, said officials. India is believed to have offered market access to a number of food products, easier certification of dairy products and lowering of duties on high-end motorcycles.

Attempts to delay the deal by Indian officials citing elections have not found favour with the Americans, who want a stronger interim offer. EU has, earlier this month, launched a trade dispute against India for bringing in customs duties ranging between 7.5 and 20 per cent on IT products and parts. This could be joined by other nations from which India usually imports IT products including the US and East Asian nations.

“The US demands and the European case is like a double whammy…we have to think on our feet to stave off this challenge,” said Prof Biswajit Dhar of JNU, formerly director-general of Research and Information System for Developing Countries. Officials said the US wants more tariff cuts and India may not be able to comply with these.

At stake is USA’s GSP privilege for India, which involves Indian exports worth $ 190 million. Though the amount is small in terms of India’s overall exports to the US, the move is seen as the start of stronger measures that the US may take against India if its trade concerns are not addressed. 

