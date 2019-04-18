Home Business

Mindtree net profit rises 8.9 per cent to Rs 198 crore

It’s revenue for Q4 rose 25.6 per cent to Rs 1,839.4 crore, against Rs 1,464 crore during last year. 

Published: 18th April 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Mindtree saw revenue for Q4 rose 25.6 per cent to Rs 1,839.4 crore (Photo | mindtree.com)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Bengaluru-based mid-tier IT services company Mindtree reported 8.9 per cent growth in its net profit, which stood at Rs198.4 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019. It had reported a net profit of Rs 182 crore a year ago.

The company, which is facing a hostile takeover bid from engineering major Larsen & Toubro, also announced an interim dividend of Rs3 per share to celebrate achievement of exceeding $1 billion in annual revenue milestone as also its 20th anniversary. However, this is subject to approval of shareholders.

Mindtree Mindtree fourth quarter results

