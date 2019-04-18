Mindtree net profit rises 8.9 per cent to Rs 198 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Bengaluru-based mid-tier IT services company Mindtree reported 8.9 per cent growth in its net profit, which stood at Rs198.4 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019. It had reported a net profit of Rs 182 crore a year ago.

It’s revenue for Q4 rose 25.6 per cent to Rs 1,839.4 crore, against Rs 1,464 crore during last year.

The company, which is facing a hostile takeover bid from engineering major Larsen & Toubro, also announced an interim dividend of Rs3 per share to celebrate achievement of exceeding $1 billion in annual revenue milestone as also its 20th anniversary. However, this is subject to approval of shareholders.