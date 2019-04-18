Home Business

Oyo launches new programme for its partner hotels

The programme wil see support in terms of payment, finance, technology and innovation, query resolution.

Published: 18th April 2019 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Oyo

For representational purposes (Photo | Facebook)

By Sesa Sen
Express News Service

Aimed at helping its partners to reach their business goals, Oyo on Thursday launched a new programme --- Open Partner Engagement Network - for its asset (hotel) owners in India and South Asia partnered with the company. The service include support in terms of payment, finance, technology and innovation, query resolution.

The company also introduced upgraded version of an app for asset owners 'Co-Oyo' to monitor progress and to provide complete visibility on all business and customer metrics. “Today with the launch of OPEN- OYO Partner Engagement Network, we are laying the foundations of a structured way of exchanging ideas, providing support and most importantly, building a relationship of trust on which we hope to build the next several decades to come,” said Aditya Ghosh, CEO, OYO India and South Asia. Stressing on the importance of being in touch on a real-time basis in this fast moving world, Ghosh said, “we are proud to be the first to have this app in the hospitality industry.”

OYO said its core promises to its partners include 'transparent payment protocols' under which asset owners will receive 18 per cent interest on delayed payments and resolution for exceptions will be done before the due date. OYO said it will enable access to easier financing options for partners looking to make improvements through banks and other financial institutions with whom it has forged partnerships. Further, the company introduced a Central Response hotline (+91-9310777888) through which asset owners can directly share their queries and expect resolutions.

Currently, more than 15 cities in India have more than 200 OYO asset owners and that over 640 of its asset owners were able to clock over Rs 1 crore in gross booking value with OYO in 2018, it said. The budget hotel chain has over 8,700 asset owner partners spread across nearly 260 cities in India and South Asia. In March, Oyo Hotels and Homes announced an investment commitment of Rs. 1400 crores for the current fiscal in India and South Asia.

