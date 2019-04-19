Mahindra, Ford to co-develop midsize SUV

Home Business

Teams from both companies will continue to collaborate on areas of mutual interest including electrification, distribution and product development, the statement added.

Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra and US auto giant Ford Motor Company on Thursday announced that they would be co-developing a midsize sports utility vehicle (SUV). Under the new agreement between the long-time partners, the firms will work together to introduce a benchmark product for the Indian and emerging markets.

“The new agreement reinforces the steady progress made since the announcement of the strategic alliance between the two companies in September 2017, followed by an announcement on powertrain sharing and connected car solutions in October 2018,” the two firms said in a joint statement.

The new SUV will have a common Mahindra product platform and powertrain, ensuring engineering and commercial efficiencies. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, M&M said, “Having identified several areas for joint development, both companies will continue to work together to develop products using common product platforms. This will reduce product development costs and gain economies of scale for both companies.” 

The strategic alliance between the two companies is focused on leveraging the benefits of both companies: primarily Ford’s global reach and expertise and Mahindra’s scale and successful operating model in India. Jim Farley, president of Ford, New Businesses, Technology and Strategy, said, “Ford’s technological leadership combined with  Mahindra’s successful operating model and product prowess will surely help us deliver a vehicle that will meet the expectations of  customers in India as well as other emerging markets.” 

Teams from both companies will continue to collaborate on areas of mutual interest including electrification, distribution and product development, the statement added. Earlier this financial year, the alliance had signed an agreement with Mahindra Group to develop and supply a low-displacement petrol engine for use in Ford’s present and future vehicles, beginning in 2020. 

