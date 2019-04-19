Motown talk

Home Business

By Express News Service

Suzuki drives in new GSX-S750 

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) recently launched the 2019 edition of its premium bike GSX-S750 in two new colours — Metallic Mat Black and Pearl Glacier White along with an updated graphics pattern. Devashish Handa, Vice-President, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “Since, its launch last year, Suzuki GSX-S750 has received an overwhelming response and we wish to continue the momentum with the latest offering.” The bike comes with a four-stroke, liquid-cooled, 749cc engine.

Mustang remains world’s favourite

The iconic Ford Mustang has become the world’s best-selling sports coupe for the fourth consecutive year selling 113,066 cars in 2018, according to data from IHS Markit. “We broke the mold when Ford launched the Mustang 55 years ago,” said Jim Farley, Ford president, global markets. Mustang was available for purchase in 146 markets in 2018, based on worldwide Ford sales data. More than 500,000 sixth-generation Mustangs have been sold worldwide since 2015, based on IHS Markit’s 2018 report on total new vehicle registrations for all sports car segments. 

Bajaj launches Qute in Maharashtra 

Bajaj Auto on Thursday launched India’s first quadricycle Qute in Maharashtra. The petrol variant of Quote for personal use costs `2.48 lakh while the CNG variant for commercial use is priced at `2.78 lakh (both prices ex-showroom Maharashtra). Bajaj Auto has been manufacturing the Qute in India for quite some time, but only for the export market. However, having now acquired the license to sell the quadricycle in the Indian market, Bajaj has been launching it across India in a phased manner. The quadricycle gets six colour options: Eco Green, Neptune Blue, Golden Yellow, Arctic White, Bright Red and Jet Black. 

