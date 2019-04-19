New accounting norms to hit asset-light companies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Companies with asset-light business models are prone to be affected by the new accounting standard on lease that came into effect from April 1, say brokerages. Ind AS 116, or the new accounting norms notified by the corporate affairs ministry, calls for elimination of classification between operating and finance leases, thereby recognising all leases on the lessee’s balance sheet. As a result, the balance sheet of asset-light companies in aviation, retail, multiplex, healthcare, logistics & warehousing and telecom sectors will expand sharply, say Edelweiss analysts.

For instance, HealthCare Global Enterprises, with the highest rent as a percentage of revenue among hospitals, will see maximum impact. “HCG, which has 20 out of its 26 hospitals on lease, will see their capital employed rise by 30 per cent and EBITDA will jump 50 per cent. PBT will also be eroded 45 per cent,” Edelweiss said.

Similarly, most aviation companies acquire aircraft via lease, while retail and multiplex firms in the organised space run mainly from leased premises. Telecom firms will also have to recognise agreements for sharing passive infrastructure in balance sheet, said analysts. They said profitability of the firms will be adversely impacted in the initial years, due to higher component of finance cost. Typically, longer the lease tenure, higher the impact on profit before tax.

The most impacted

According to Motilal Oswal, about 20 companies have rentals in excess of 5 per cent of revenues within BSE 500 companies, and they will be the most impacted.