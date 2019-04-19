Home Business

OYO launches OPEN to back partners’ goals

The company also introduced upgraded version of an app for asset owners, ‘Co-OYO’, to monitor progress and provide complete visibility on all business and customer metrics.

Published: 19th April 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

OYO

Representational image of OYO. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: OYO on Thursday launched a new ‘OYO Partner Engagement Network’ (OPEN) programme for its asset (hotel) owners in India and South Asia, with an intention of helping these partners reach their business goals. The services under the programme include support in terms of payment, finance, technology and innovation, and query resolution.

The company also introduced upgraded version of an app for asset owners, ‘Co-OYO’, to monitor progress and provide complete visibility on all business and customer metrics. “Today, with the launch of OPEN, we are laying the foundations of a structured way of exchanging ideas, providing support and most importantly, building a relationship of trust on which we hope to build the next several decades to come,” said Aditya Ghosh, CEO, OYO India and South Asia. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OYO Co-OYO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp