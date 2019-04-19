OYO launches OPEN to back partners’ goals

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: OYO on Thursday launched a new ‘OYO Partner Engagement Network’ (OPEN) programme for its asset (hotel) owners in India and South Asia, with an intention of helping these partners reach their business goals. The services under the programme include support in terms of payment, finance, technology and innovation, and query resolution.

The company also introduced upgraded version of an app for asset owners, ‘Co-OYO’, to monitor progress and provide complete visibility on all business and customer metrics. “Today, with the launch of OPEN, we are laying the foundations of a structured way of exchanging ideas, providing support and most importantly, building a relationship of trust on which we hope to build the next several decades to come,” said Aditya Ghosh, CEO, OYO India and South Asia.