Home Business

Tata Sponge Iron to shift base from Odisha to Kolkata

In the stock exchange filing, the firm also said that its board has approved a proposal to change the name of 'Tata Sponge Iron' to 'Tata Steel Long Products Limited'.

Published: 19th April 2019 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Tata-File Image

Image used for representational purpose for Tata.

By PTI

KOLKATA: Tata Sponge Iron Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Steel, has decided to shift its registered office from Keonjhar in Odisha to Kolkata, burying the hatchet over the Nano episode and its untimely exit from Singur in Bengal a decade ago.

Industry experts claimed that the news, coinciding with the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, will be a feather on the cap of the Mamata Banerjee government, which has been trying to showcase Bengal as an ideal investment destination over the last few years.

In a regulatory filing, Tata Sponge Iron said its board has "approved the shifting of the registered office of the company to West Bengal, subject to the approval of the members of the company and other regulatory authorities".

The company, which is scheduled to hold its 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 15 in Keonjhar, has an installed sponge-iron-making capacity of 390,000 tonne a year and a 26-megawatt waste heat recovery power plant.

In the stock exchange filing, the firm also said that its board has approved a proposal to change the name of 'Tata Sponge Iron' to 'Tata Steel Long Products Limited'.

Notably, Tata Sponge has recently acquired Kolkata- based Usha Martin's steel business, which includes its Jamshedpur unit and an operative iron-ore mine, a developing coalmine, a captive power plant and certain land parcels, at a cost of Rs 4,090 crore.

The company, which reported revenues of Rs 1,049.

70 crore in the financial year ending March 31, 2018, was established in 1982 as a joint venture between Tata Steel and Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Orissa Ltd (Ipicol).

In 1991, Tata Steel acquired Ipicol's entire stake and Tata Sponge became an associate company of Tata Steel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp