Vedanta highest producer of aluminium: CEO

The company produced 19.50 lakh tonne out of the total aluminium production of 36 lakh tonne in the country.

Published: 19th April 2019 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Vedanta

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Carving a niche for itself in the aluminium industry, Vedanta Limited has become the highest ever producer of the metal in India in the last fiscal. 

The company produced 19.50 lakh tonne out of the total aluminium production of 36 lakh tonne in the country. Vedanta’s Lanjigarh unit has been instrumental in making this possible, said Rahul Sharma, CEO of Vedanta Alumina here on Thursday.

On bauxite mining, Sharma said Vedanta will get the benefit of Government’s auction policy. 

The firm operates its alumina refinery plant at Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district and refinery at Jharsuguda. Vedanta is committed to different socio-economic initiatives and has undertaken works to promote sustainable development focusing on developing modern health amenities, educational facilities for children and skill development programmes for adults. 

It has undertaken several programmes to improve health and sanitation, create livelihood and develop infrastructure. In Odisha, Vedanta has invested over Rs 50,000 crore, which is the single-largest investment, he added. Vedanta has spent more than Rs 174 crore in community development in Odisha, informed Sharma. 

