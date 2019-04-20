Adani arm close to bagging GMR power plant

Sesa sen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s energy arm Adani Power is in the final stage of discussions to take over GMR Chhattisgarh in a deal worth Rs 3,500 crore, said sources aware of the development.“...lenders have already agreed to the change in management and will continue to extend loans to the business. A deal is likely to be announced soon,” the source said.

If the Adani Power deal goes through, banks will take a haircut of nearly 41 per cent on this sale. The 1,370-megawatt thermal power plant owes lenders and suppliers a total of Rs 5,800 crore.GMR Chhattisgarh comprises two 685-megawatt coal-based power units that started operations in 2015 and 2016. Besides Adani, Vedanta Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd and state-run NLC India Ltd were among firms who have shown interest in the project.

The power plant deal is being struck under the Scheme of Asset Management and Debt Change Structure or Samadhan scheme, which the State Bank of India had created to deal with non-performing power assets.

Under the scheme, bidders would need to offer a value of at least Rs 3 crore per megawatt and will have to take over at least half of the total debt on the power assets.

Lenders took control of GMR Chhattisgarh from GMR Infrastructure after adopting a restructuring plan in 2017 that converted about Rs 3,000 crore of debt into about 52 per cent of equity.Broadly, out of the seven troubled power cases identified by lenders to be resolved under the scheme with over Rs 74,000 crore in debt, only one has been resolved so far.

Earlier this month, lenders have approved the sale of SKS Power Generation Chattisgarh unit for Rs 2,170 crore to Hong Kong-based Agritrade Resources, and are going to take a 57 per cent haircut on sale of the entity.

Among others, Coastal Energen and Jaiprakash Power Ventures, with a combined debt of Rs 26,000 crore, may be resolved soon.

The lenders with exposure to these projects are learnt to have made provisions for anywhere between 40 per cent and 50 per cent of the total exposure.