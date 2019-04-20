Digital health firms raise $2 bn in first three months

By Express News Service

Venture capital (VC) funding into Digital Health (Healthcare IT) companies, including private equity and corporate venture capital, over the first three months of calendar year 2019 came to around $2 billion, raised across 149 deals.

This is a sharp increase from the $1.4 billion raised in 142 deals recorded in the last quarter of 2018, said a report from communications and research firm Mercom Capital Group.But, according to the report, VC funding in the first quarter of 2019, while higher than the previous quarter, was actually down 19 per cent compared to the same quarter of last year (Q1 2018) when nearly $2.5 billion was raised from 187 deals.

“The digital health companies have brought in over $37 billion in disclosed VC funding since 2010,” stated the report, adding that total corporate funding raised by companies in the sector — including VC, debt, and public market financing — totaled $2.2 billion in Q1 of 2019.

“Funding levels were down compared to last year in digital health in the absence of larger deals. M&A activity was also flat. However, Digital Health public equities experienced a turnaround in Q1 with 66 per cent of them beating the S&P 500 compared to Q4 2018 when 63 per cent of the equities we tracked performed below the S&P 500. Favorable market conditions have prompted several companies to announce IPO plans,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group.