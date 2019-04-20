Global IT spending growth expected to stay flat this year

By Express News Service

Worldwide IT spending is expected to remain on a flat growth path in 2019, according to advisory firm Gartner, which projects a total global IT spending of $3.79 trillion for the year, an increase of just 1.1 per cent from 2018.

“Currency headwinds fueled by the strengthening the US dollar have caused us to revise our 2019 IT spending forecast down from the previous quarter,” said John-David Lovelock, research vice president at Gartner.

“In 2019, technology product managers will have to get more strategic with their portfolio mix by balancing products and services that will post growth in 2019 with those larger markets that will trend flat to down,” he added.

As for segment-wise performances, Gartner says the data center systems segment will experience the largest decline in spending during the year, with the fall pegged at 2.8 per cent.

This trend is expected to be driven primarily due to the lower average selling prices (ASPs) that the agency expects to affect the worldwide server market this year, driven by adjustments in the pattern of expected component costs.

Further, Gartner also said that the shift of enterprise IT spending from traditional offerings to new, cloud-based alternatives is continuing to drive growth in the enterprise software market. In 2019, this market is forecast at $427 billion, up 7.1 per cent from $399 billion in 2018.

While the largest cloud shift has so far occurred in application software, Gartner expects increased growth for the infrastructure software segment in the near-term, particularly in the integration platform as a service (iPaaS) and application platform as a service (aPaaS) businesses.

“The choices CIOs make about technology investments are essential to the success of digital business. Disruptive emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), will reshape business models as well as the economics of public- and private-sector enterprises,” said Lovelock.

“AI is not a product, it is really a set of techniques or a computer engineering discipline. As such, AI is being embedded in many existing products and services, as well as being central to new development efforts in every industry. Gartner’s forecast predicts that organisations will receive $ 1.9 trillion worth of benefits from its use year alone,” he added.