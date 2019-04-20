Goyal banked on banks till the end while they acted like Caesar’s wife

Jayanta Roy Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Naresh Goyal, the master of strategy who worked the power corridors of Raisina Hill for long decades to successfully build and run one of India’s most successful airlines virtually from scratch, ran out of luck last Thursday when creditors shut down his airline, denying him anymore lifelines.

The money may have come through but for fears among PSU bank chiefs over alarms sounded by opposition parties of favours being doled out to a private industrialist, say insiders. The Congress party came out in the last week of March stating “SBI and others banks like Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank and Allahabad Bank are now being used to bail out Jet.”

Post that, there were meetings and hurried attempts to rope in a white knight bidder for the troubled airline, but no more bank funds. “Bankers needed to take stock of whether the interim funding would help revive the ailing airline or it would be like putting money down a black hole … also every PSU CEO has think of Parliamentary oversight and vigilance,” admitted Sanjay Bhattacharya, former managing director of SBI. Bankers decided like Caeser’s wife; they must be above suspicion too.

In the crash that followed, the valuation of Goyal’s personal stock ownership as well as that of lenders and investors in his airline has shrunk by a record 74 per cent in just one year. It is likely to shrink further in the weeks to come as banks agonise over the fate of Jet and ways to get back their Rs 9,000 crore in debt.

Goyal had long mastered the art of charming India’s and the world’s who’s who to build his empire. Time and again, he had used India’s state-run banks as well as new private sector lenders, besides foreign airline funders, as a lifeline to cobble up funds for expanding Jet and at times to keep it afloat. Sources close to him say that he had hoped till the end that bankers would once again do the needful.

The flirtation with banks started seriously in 2008, when crude oil prices hit $120 for a barrel and Jet started furiously taking loans to fund operations. The cycle of debt taken for operations and growth had to degenerate and bust sometime. By October 2018, the signs were clear and ominous – its short-term debt taken at high interest rates were 46 per cent of the total debt, compared to SpiceJet’s 35 per cent and IndiGo’s 9 per cent.

By March 2019, the situation was a desperate one. No investor was in sight and banks were reluctant to lend more. Goyal’s contacts in corridors of power were no longer willing to listen to him In the end, the airline stood alone — the aircraft in their hangars, Goyal in his London home and his employees on the street.