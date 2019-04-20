Home Business

HCL, Google tie up for new cloud platform

Homegrown IT major HCL Technologies (HCL) has announced a partnership with global IT giant Google to become a Google Cloud Platform (GCP) premier partner.

By Express News Service

The new partnership will help the company accelerate the adoption of GCP at scale for its clients and further strengthens HCL’s portfolio of cloud services. According to a statement, HCL’s early adoption of Google Cloud’s new open cloud platform — Anthos — has helped its clients build and manage hybrid cloud services and modernise applications with containers and microservices architectures.

As part of the partnership, HCL will create a GCP Center of Excellence, to be embedded in its Cloud Native Labs in London, New York and Noida, to help its customers experience the speed, scalability and innovation that GCP offers.

HCL will also help clients migrate applications to take full advantage of GCP and offer next-generation services to accelerate building new applications on GCP. “In addition, the Cloud Native Labs will offer cloud strategy, proof of concept building and cloud-native cultural transformation services for GCP,” stated the company.  

HCL will also implement an extensive internal training programme to enable its workforce to develop skills and become certified on the Google cloud platform.

