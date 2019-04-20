Startups tap into bustling election biz

Home Business

With most of India’s voters busy trying to figure out how these Lok Sabha polls are set to disrupt the political landscape, there are many startups who have been making the best use of the politically charged season to rake in the moolah. For instance, sensing the fact that middle-class youth are no longer shy of showing their political inclinations, Chandigarh-based startup BePolitical is making T-shirts for those who want to wear their affiliations on their sleeves.

“Kickass political T-shirt... 2019 is coming, it is time to wear your political opinion,” reads BePolitical’s website, while also claiming to be a “100 per cent politically neutral brand”. A brain child of Ekta and Tushar Jain, who started the venture just this January with their savings of Rs 1.5 lakh, the startup is now designing t-shirts for fans of all major political parties. The firm retails products on its own website and Amazon currently, while also exploring opportunities in brick-and-mortar retail.

BePolitical’s offerings span the political spectrum and t-shirts for Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and Mamta Banerjee fans share space on its website, all priced at Rs 499. “Our target is not political parties but retail customers who want to endorse their political affiliations openly and proudly. We have got very good response. We have sold over 1,000 t-shirts and, as the political heat is on, expect to double our sales in the next two months,” Tushar Jain told this publication. In next phase, it plans to launch t-shirts for fans of other regional parties too.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old journalist Abeer Kapoor has launched The Great Indian Election Game, an interactive game which is built around political campaigning. Kapoor’s board game simulates the political campaign process and lets players prepare manifestoes, have a set budget to run a campaign and use various electoral strategies. This game was launched in January too, in both Hindi and English.

“The purpose of the game is to understand the election process and to understand the importance of establishing political dialogues in a democracy. In a democracy, voters need to understand the manifesto and discuss political opinions more openly,” Abeer said. He is currently travelling across the country to promote the game.

With political campaigning moving online, startups focusing on AI, big data and programmatic advertising are also eyeing the election market.

“This election has largely shifted to the digital space. We are helping candidates in developing compelling political messages across the  entire digital landscape targeted at their base by identifying potential supporters, their interest and then using targeted messages to persuade voters to go to the polls,” said a Bengaluru-based startup’s chief currently working for a leading political party. With almost Rs 250 crore spent on programmatic advertising this poll season, tech startups are making the most of it.

Across the spectrum

BePolitical’s offerings have something for fans of most major national parties. From a t-shirt saying ‘Congress = Progress’ to another that says ‘Getting Modi-fied’, the founders say customers can get anything that appeals to them and their inclinations

