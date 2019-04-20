Trade suspension  across LoC will not impact big biz

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Indian government suspended the cross LoC trade with Pakistan, small businesses rue temporary disruption of daily trade; however, the move will have no major impact on larger businesses.

On Thursday, the government suspended all cross-border trade between the two countries. The Ministry of Home Affairs said that the action was taken as the government has been “receiving reports of cross-LoC trade routes being misused by Pakistan-based elements for smuggling illegal weapons, narcotics and fake currency.”

The development came almost two months after India withdrew the Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan and increased tariff on imports from its western neighbour, following the terror attack in Pulwama. “The major trade included local goods such as groceries, spices, fruits and small artefacts. The figure is not very big but many small traders depend on it. So they are bound to be impacted. But that is how businesses are in the valley. However there is no major impact on large businesses,” said Najeeb Gul, a trader from Kashmir.

Gul added that the traders were already cautious post Pulwama, which had brought close scrutiny of traded goods from both sides.

Pakistan’s exports to India stood at $488.5 million (around Rs 3,482.3 crore) in 2017-18 out of a total India-Pakistan trade of $2.41 billion, which was just 0.3 per cent of India’s overall merchandise trade in that year. Pakistan exports to India include fresh fruits, cement, petroleum products, bulk mineral ores and finished leather. India mainly exports raw cotton, cotton yarn, chemicals, plastics, manmade yarn and dyes to Pakistan.

According to Professor Biswajit Dhar of Jawaharlal Nehru University, while the announcement has political significance, huge trade takes place via indirect routes such as Dubai and gulf markets, which will continue despite the ban. Pakistan mainly exports to India through Dubai and Singapore. “So, to effectively have some impact, we need to target that too,” Dhar said.

The trigger

Post Pulwama, the ED and IT department had clamped up on terror funding via illegal drug peddling and fake notes. They claim to have seized drugs, foreign currencies and unaccounted cash, which was “being used to fund terror activities in Kashmir”, leading to the suspension of cross-LoC trade.