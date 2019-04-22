Home Business

Jio tops 4G download and Vodafone in upload speed for March 2019

While Jio had 22.2 Mbps average download speed, Vodafone had and average 4G upload speed of 6 Mbps.

Published: 22nd April 2019 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Jio and Vodafone

Jio and Vodafone (Photo| reuters and

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With 22.2 Mbps (megabits per second) average download speed, Reliance Jio topped the 4G download speed chart of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for March. For Jio, its an improvement over 20.9 Mbps achieved in February.

Reliance Jio was the fastest 4G operator in 2018 with the highest average download speed all through the year. Performance of Bharti Airtel dipped marginally in March to 9.3 Mbps from 9.4 Mbps in February, according to the data published by the telecom regulator. Though Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged and operate as Vodafone Idea, the TRAI published their network performance separately.

Average 4G download speed on Vodafone network improved marginally to 7 Mbps in March from 6.8 Mbps in February. Idea registered a marginal decline in average download speed from 5.7 Mbps in February to 5.6 Mbps in March.

Vodafone topped the average 4G upload speed chart in March with 6 Mbps, which is same as February. Idea and Airtel network registered slight decline in average 4G upload speed at 5.5 Mbps and 3.6 Mbps, respectively, in March, while Jio witnessed improvement with 4.6 Mbps average upload speed.

The average speed is computed on the basis of data collected by the TRAI with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Jio Telecom Regulatory Authority of India March fastest download speed March fastest upload speed Vodafone Idea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp