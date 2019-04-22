Manish Maheshwari takes over as Twitter India MD

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Twitter has appointed former Network18 Digital chief executive Manish Maheshwari as the managing director of its India operations. Maheshwari, who will take over the new role from April 29, will replace Balaji Krish who was appointed as the interim country head after Taranjeet Singh quit the microblogging site in September last year, the company announced in a statement on Monday.

"India is one of the fastest growing audience markets globally for Twitter... Twitter continues to invest in India and its leadership team," the company said in a statement. In his new role, Maheshwari will be responsible for driving an integrated business strategy to accelerate Twitter's audience and revenue growth in the country, overseeing Twitter India's teams in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, it added. He will also be responsible for growing its audience and revenue growth in the country, Maya Hari, vice-president and managing director, Asia Pacific said on Twitter. "Under his leadership, we will continue to empower all elements of Indian society to have a public voice to be heard through Twitter."

Krish, meanwhile, will return to Twitter global headquarters in San Francisco to resume his role as Global Head of Revenue Strategy and Operations at Twitter.

The appointment comes amid growing concern of misuse of social media platforms, including Twitter, particularly by political parties during the ongoing general elections in the country. "I’ve been a Twitter user for more than 10 years now and I’m excited to lead Twitter India now to greater heights in the country. With premium Indian content on the rise in multiple regions across the country, I believe we are scratching the surface of what’s possible with Twitter in India. With our amazing teams across India, I’m bullish about the overall impact that Twitter India can create in the country and the influence of India on our global platform,” Maheshwari said in a tweet.