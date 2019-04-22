Home Business

Rupee falls 47 paise to 69.82 against US dollar in early trade

Published: 22nd April 2019 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee fell sharply by 47 paise to 69.82 against the US dollar in early trade Monday on higher demand for the greenback from importers and banks.

Forex dealers said besides increased demand of the US currency from importers, lower opening of the equity markets weighed on the rupee.

The domestic unit opened lower at 69.78 against the dollar then dropped further to quote at 69.82, down 47 paise over its previous close.

The rupee Thursday had gained 25 paise to 69.35 against the US dollar after three sessions of losses.

Currency market was shut on Friday on account of 'Good Friday'. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 per cent to 97.39.

Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark index was trading 309.56 points or 0.79 per cent lower at 38,830.72.

The NSE Nifty too cracked to 101.80 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 11,651 in early session. Traders said a rise in crude oil prices also influenced the domestic currency.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 2.53 per cent at USD 73.79 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 1,038.46 crore on Thursday, as per provisional data.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rupee Rupee rate Dollar Indian currency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp