Home Business

Sectoral funds, boon or bane?

A few days ago, I was featured on a television programme on mutual funds, which had viewers calling in to get their MF portfolio-related queries addressed.

Published: 22nd April 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

A few days ago, I was featured on a television programme on mutual funds, which had viewers calling in to get their MF portfolio-related queries addressed. There was a particularly interesting query from one gentleman whose portfolio comprised equivalent allocation to popular sectoral funds comprising FMCG Funds, Technology Funds and Healthcare Funds.

Just for the record, a sectoral fund is one that invests primarily in businesses that operate in a particular industry or sector of the economy. Before I share my response to the rather novel abovementioned query, let us cast a quick glance at some prominent funds in these categories.

In the FMCG space, Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund has been a good performer. The scheme invests in a concentrated portfolio of high-conviction ideas comprising 35-40 stocks with the top 10 stocks forming about 40 per cent of the portfolio.

In the technology sector, the fund that catches the eye with steady performance is Tata Digital India Fund. A relatively conservative fund in its space, it has managed to ride the ups and downs in the sector pretty comfortably over the last three years.

The healthcare sector had taken quite a beating in the not too distant past and a lot of the till then hefty returns of the major funds in this space have been shaved off. Against such a backdrop, Reliance Pharma Fund seems a relatively better performer in the segment, where the jury is still out whether it is in recovery mode or there is still pain to be borne.  

Clearly, there is no dearth of performers and survivors among sectoral funds. So, let us now return to the original question on how feasible it would be to build an MF portfolio by simply weighting (equally or otherwise) across sectoral funds.

For starters, if an investor is going to dictate sector allocation to the Asset Management Companies (AMCs), it must be assumed that the investor has as good, if not superior, capabilities as compared to the professional fund managers. In such a case, the investor can as well participate directly and even pick the stocks needed to match the allocation plan.

If the investor is not, and I know from close-to-three-decades of experience that very few investors are, it is better to seek professional advise and invest in a performing regular mutual fund scheme and leave it to the fund manager to draw the allocation canvas as per her or his reading of the market and the sectors therein.

Again, I have seen far too many investors who, against the grain of common sense and prudent investing, jumped onto the bandwagon of a ‘hot’ sectoral fund, only to bite the dust once the heat fizzled out. Personally, we prefer using sectoral funds only in fully constructed portfolios of investors with higher risk bearing capacity, as a top-up to try and skim some additional gains.   

Ashok Kumar heads LKW-INDIA, a wealth management firm, and can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MF portfolio Sectoral funds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp