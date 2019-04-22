TCS to lend a shoulder again for India Post revival

By Express News Service

With India Post overburdened with staggering losses, the government is once more planning to seek help from tech giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to revamp its 1.5 lakh post offices, including identification of non-performing branches to make the system more effective.

In 2013, TCS had announced receiving an over Rs 1,100 crore multi-year contract from the Department of Posts (DoP) for an end-to-end IT modernisation programme, involving digitalisation of 1.5 lakh post offices.

“While the resolution plan is already on, we are planning to use the TCS platform for assistance in focusing on the next level of digitalisation. As TCS is already engaged in end-to-end IT modernisation programmes, it would be easier to work with them in revamping the existing model, identifying problem areas and streamlining process,” a senior DoP official told this publication.

The project entails equipping India Posts with modern technology and systems for seamless and effective services.

According to TCS, currently Core System Integration (CSI) programme designed and implemented by it, supports requirements of over 5 lakh employees, services over 40,000 concurrent users, and processes over 3 million postal transactions daily, making this one of the largest SAP implementations globally.

TCS Business Group Head (Public Services) Debashis Ghosh said postal services across the world are reinventing themselves to stay relevant to a new generation in the digital era.“We are proud to have partnered with the Department of Posts in this pioneering, mission-mode initiative to build a world-class, future-ready digital platform that the nation can be proud of. With this, the department can offer smart postal services, enriched customer experiences and innovative value-added services to the citizens of India,” Ghosh added.

Last week, India Post hit headlines after its annual deficit touched a staggering Rs 15,000 crore in FY19, up by almost 150 per cent from Rs 6,007 crore in FY16.The loss of India Post is attributed to high cost involved in payment of salaries and allowances to its massive 4.33 lakh workforce, which stood at a staggering Rs 26,400 crore in FY19, including the pension payout, which is nearly 50 per cent more than the total receipts of Rs 18,000 crore.