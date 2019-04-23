New twists to Jaypee Infra tale

Anuradha Shukla By

The deadlock continues over the resolution of bankrupt Jaypee Infratech, with the last few days witnessing two new twists to the tale. While the company’s promoter offered to infuse Rs 2,000 crore to complete the group’s stalled projects on Saturday, sources now say that the deep-pocketed Adani Group has expressed interest to bid for the insolvent realty firm.

So far, the two front-runners to take over the company were state-run NBCC and the Suraksha group. While both have offered to sell Jaypee’s lucrative land parcels and monetise the Yamuna Expressway to settle Jaypee Infra’s debt in their proposed resolution plans, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) has nevertheless asked them to sweeten the deal and submit revised bids. Both bidders are expected to submit these plans by April 25, with the lenders set to consider them during the scheduled meeting on April 26.

Sources say, however, that the Adani Group has also expressed interest to bid for Jaypee Infratech, in an effort to beef up its construction sector portfolio. “It will be interesting to see if the lenders allow the (Adani) group to enter the race at this stage. The case already has so many problems since most of the resolutions proposed by the resolution professional (RP) at the committee of creditors’ (CoC) meeting have been rejected,” one of the sources aware of the development told TNIE.

The company’s resolution process has been particularly fraught since Jaypee Infratech’s distressed customers too are part of the company’s CoC besides its lenders. The voting rights of different creditors in the CoC is currently being contested at the courts after both the judges of the Allahabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) gave differing views on the matter of voting rights. The Delhi Bench, which is now hearing the case, has sought views from the government and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) on ways to resolve the deadlock.

Amidst all this, Jaypee group’s promoter Manoj Gaur has also made a fresh attempt to reach out to affected homebuyers seeking their support for its own Rs 10,000 crore debt resolution plan which it had first submitted to the CoC in April last year. In a letter, Gaur apologised to thousands of distressed homebuyers and promised to infuse Rs 2,000 crore to complete pending apartments over the next four years.

“We will put `1,500 crore in an escrow account and keep a 100-acre land worth Rs 500 crore earmarked... we won’t sell this land. In total, we have around Rs 2,000 crore for this,” Jaypee Group advisor Ajeet Kumar said.

However, some jilted customers are not buying the promoter group’s promises. “It’s all lies and fraud. He is just buying time for himself. The group has been doing it for years now. We have been protesting for four years now. They just speak during meetings, but they don’t walk their talk,” Gaurav Vishnoi, a Jaypee flat buyer said. While many homebuyers boycotted a meeting the promoters’ had called last week calling it an eyewash, around 1,000-odd homebuyers did show up.

Jaypee Infratech had entered the innsolvency process in 2017, when the NCLT admitted an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium seeking the resolution of Jaypee Infratech. In the first round of bidding, the Rs 7,350 crore bid of Lakshdeep, part of Suraksha group, was rejected by lenders as they felt the valuation offered by the group was very low. In October 2018, the IRP started a fresh round of bidding to revive Jaypee Infratech along the directions of an NCLT order.