Home Business

Sensex rebounds over 180 pts; Nifty above 11,600

Top gainers leading the gains on Sensex were ONGC, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, RIL, Sun Pharma, ITC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Coal India, ITC and Bajaj Finance, rising up to 1.97 per cent.

Published: 23rd April 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded over 180 points in early trade Tuesday led by gains in index heavyweights RIL, HDFC Bank and ITC, amid unabated foreign fund inflow.

The 30-share index was trading 152.78 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 38,797.96.

The NSE Nifty too rose to 40.35 points or 0.35 per cent to 11,634.80.

In the previous session, the BSE bourse settled 495.10 points, or 1.26 per cent, lower at 38,645.18; while the broader Nifty tumbled 158.35 points, or 1.35 per cent, to close at 11,594.45.

Equities took a beating Monday as macroeconomic worries resurfaced.

The Trump administration decided not to renew waiver that let countries like India buy Iranian oil without facing US sanctions.

However, investor sentiment turned positive in early trade Tuesday on reports that India has lined up alternate sources to make up for the likely shortfall in supplies after the US decided not to give waiver from its sanctions for buying oil from the Persian Gulf nation, traders said.

Top gainers leading the gains on Sensex were ONGC, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, RIL, Sun Pharma, ITC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Coal India, ITC and Bajaj Finance, rising up to 1.97 per cent.

On the other hand, L&T, TCS, NTPC, Tata Motors, PowerGrid and Tata Steel were the top losers, shedding up to 1.36 per cent.

"As we head into the week, Q4FY19 numbers will be watched closely by market participants," said Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, adding that 2019 general election continues to remain the crucial near term event for the market.

Voting began Tuesday for 116 Lok Sabha seats, including all constituencies in Gujarat and Kerala, with BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several Union ministers among prominent candidates in the fray.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equity worth Rs 73.08 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 68.16 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

The rupee appreciated 9 paise to 69.58 against the US dollar in early trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was 0.36 per cent higher at USD 74.31 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, benchmark equity indices in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a mixed note in early trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SENSEX Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp