SpiceJet inks code-sharing pact with Emirates

The code-sharing pact between the two airlines comes in the backdrop of Jet Airways temporarily suspending its operations last week.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Jet Airways downing shutters, SpiceJet on Monday announced a reciprocal code-share deal with Emirates, which will allow the Dubai-based airline to tap SpiceJet for passengers to Europe, North America and Africa. Code-sharing allows an airline to book its passengers on partner carriers and provide seamless travel destinations where it has no presence. 

The code-sharing pact between the two airlines comes in the backdrop of Jet Airways temporarily suspending its operations last week. Jet had a similar partnership with Etihad, as well as a tie-up with Emirates for sharing flying miles.

“This partnership should immensely benefit passengers travelling on both airlines. While SpiceJet passengers from across India will be able to enjoy seamless connectivity, leveraging Emirates’ vast network across Europe, Africa, America and the Middle East, those travelling to India on Emirates will be able to travel to 51 destinations across our domestic network,” said SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh.

Since the grounding of Jet Airways, SpiceJet has increased its operations from Mumbai airport, which used to be a Jet hub. The budget carrier has also leased a large number of aircraft earlier operated by Jet, hired its staff, and is now eyeing destinations where Jet had a strong presence. SpiceJet said the partnership with Emirates will bolster the already extensive network of the latter by adding a total of 67 weekly connections between Emirates’ hub in Dubai and the 51 growing destinations in India.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ divisional senior vice-president, strategic planning, revenue optimization and aeropolitical affairs, said that the partnership with SpiceJet “and the mutual expansion of our network will go a long way in further enhancing the travel experience of our customers in India as well as those heading to India, benefitting travellers and businesses alike”. 

However, the announcement did not have a favourable impact on SpiceJet stocks. The airline’s share prices fell by 8.10 per cent to Rs 125.15 on the BSE on Monday. In the past five trading sessions, the scrip has gained 44.25 per cent.

