FSSAI extends ban on milk products imports from China

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Food regulator FSSAI Tuesday recommended that the ban on import of milk and milk products from China should be extended further till laboratories at ports are upgraded to test chemical content 'melamine'.

The ban on import of milk and milk products from the neighbouring country was imposed in 2008.

The ban has been extended regularly and the latest one ends Tuesday (April 23, 2019).

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) reviewed the matter recently and decided to recommend a further extension of the ban on milk and its products shipped from China.

"Accordingly, the ban on import of milk and milk products, including chocolates and chocolate products and candies/confectionary/food preparations with milk and milk solids as ingredients from China may be extended until the capacity of all laboratories at ports of entry have been suitably upgraded for testing melamine," the FSSAI said in a statement.

The import of chocolates and chocolate products and candies/confectionary/food preparations with milk and milk solids as an ingredient are also barred.

India is the world's largest milk producer but imports milk-based products in small quantities.